Remembering our fallen military on Memorial Day

Wed, 06/07/2017 - 5:00am News Staff
The Cherry County Veterans Service Committee along with the VFW made the decision early in 2017 to include the names of our recent fallen to the Memorial in front of the Courthouse.
 
In mid-May, Kerry Hoffman of Hoffman Monuments and Stoneworks included Dennis Morgan and Josiah Hollopeter under the heading of Global War on Terror.
 

