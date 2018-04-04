Ribbon Cutting

How confident are you with your retirement plan? Leyden and Associates is there to help you “create a road map to the future you want.” Talia Benson is the financial advisor who will help you with your investments and financial planning. She has a degree in Business Administration from UNL and is licensed in Nebraska and South Dakota.

“I provide investing services for clients which includes multiple investment styles, allocation and tax strategies. Brokerage accounts, IRA’s, retirement plans, stocks, bonds, ETF’s, Mutual Funds, UIT’s certificates, structured products, 529’s, BDC’s and REIT’s.”

She offers personalized planning for clients that want advice on short-term, long-term, and life goals. “This includes covering your essentials, ensuring your lifestyle, preparing for the unexpected, beneficiary plan, goal tracking, education planning, major purchase planning, debt management, employee benefits, tax planning, and retirement planning.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Valentine%20Midland%20NewsID426/