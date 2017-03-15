Rotary sponsored blood drive could potentially save 282 lives!

Wed, 03/15/2017 - 3:35pm News Staff

American Red Cross Account Manager Amanda Koubek shared the following information with Rotary Chairman Jeanie Cozad about the Rotary sponsored Blood Drive.

“I would like to express my appreciation to everyone at Valentine Rotary for your commitment to the American Red Cross Blood Services. On behalf of the patients we serve, we thank you for continuing to save lives here in Nebraska and all across the country with The American Red Cross! Our one of a kind national network will ensure that your generous donations make the most difference wherever and whenever an emergency happens!”

 

