Rotary Unit #1503 blood drive report

Our goal for September 7, 2017, was 106 units and we collected 117! We had 108 present to donate; of those we had 16 donate for Double Reds (now known as Power Reds) and 85 Whole Blood units, for a total collection of 117 units of blood.

We had five deferrals, and two Quantity Not Sufficient! There were four cancellations and five no shows. Of those presenting, there were 21 walk-ins. A special thank you to our new donors: Luke Arnold, Bradley Arnold, Patricia Arnold, Dr. Regg Hagge, Billie Whiting, Paul Nolting, J.J. Harvey, and Roger Brashear. Thank you for joining the ranks of Valentine area donors!

Those donating food include: Martha Foster and her delicious cookies; Subway, Runza, Niobrara Lodge, and IGA donated cookies; sandwiches from Cherry Hills Estates and Pine View Good Samaritan Society. Greatly appreciated!!!

