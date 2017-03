The Sandhills Area Foundation presented a check to the Valentine Public Library in the amount of $4,000 with proceeds from the Wilson-Taylor Fund.

Pictured are from L to R: Anne Quigley, Steve Brown, Sheila Wheeler, Mary Young, Dave Major, Katie O’Kief, Mark Johnson, Duane Kime, and Ralph Eatinger.

