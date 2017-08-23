Safety tips for back to school... students and drivers be careful

The long summer days are giving way to the cool fall mornings and that means it’s time for the youngsters to go back to school!

The Valentine Police Department has a couple quick safety tips to help make sure that your kiddos have a safe and productive school year. • When walking to school, remind your kiddos to be aware of their surroundings! Heads up, phones down. Being able to see AND hear hazards can help prevent an accident. • As always, look both ways before crossing streets and alleys. Teach them to make eye contact with drivers. Make sure they see you

