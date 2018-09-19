A salute to the town of Valentine; they have their first woman police chief, and she is a Colorado Ram!

Following graduation with a degree in wildlife biology, Dana Miller (B.S., ’96) became a conservation officer with the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, where she met her husband Frank, also a game warden. She received a promotion to supervisor, but the extensive travel involved in the job was difficult as her family grew. Dana then changed careers and became a police officer in Valentine. She has been its chief of police since 2014.

Dana describes her current position as “lots of fun and lots of challenges.” She is a “working chief,” due to the size of the department, which has six full-time officers for a town of 2,800 residents. By all accounts, she is highly respected by the community.

