Sandhills Area Foundation donates to MPCC

The Cherry County Extension Office in conjunction with local 4-H clubs will be offering a Quilts of Valor workshop for 4-H members on Monday, April 17, from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. CDT at the Cherry County Fairgrounds. Participation is limited to 12 4-H members. Quilts of Valor is a national project honoring military service personnel by donating quilts to those service members.

Those 4-H members who wish to participate must have a minimum of two years of sewing experience, a sewing machine and tools for sewing, and a sewing mentor. There is no charge for 4-H members to participate.

4-H members need fabric donations in colors of red, white, blue, gold and tan or combinations of those colors, batting and thread. Those who wish to donate can do so at the Cherry County Extension Office at the old Courthouse on Main Street.

To view more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Valentine%20Midland%20NewsID426/