Sandoz family gathering drawing lots of interest

At least 30 and probably more members of the Sandoz family who live in the United States have indicated they will visit northwest Nebraska and the Sandhills in early June to get acquainted with one another and see the part of the country where “Old Jules” Sandoz settled in the late 1800s.

The family name was made famous by Old Jules’ daughter, Mari, whose book about her father was the first of the 22 she wrote about the Great Plains.