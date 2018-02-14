Sending Love to veterans on Valentine’s Day

Each February, the Leo Brinda Unit #90 American Legion Auxiliary sends lots of love from the Heart City to veteran homes across the region through homemade Valentines collected from various community members and organizations.

Nearly 1,000 Valentines are collected, stamped with official Valentine’s Day stamps (the same as at the Post Office), and mailed to approximately 10 different facilities to remind veterans that they are not forgotten.

