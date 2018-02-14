Sending Love to veterans on Valentine’s Day

Wed, 02/14/2018 - 5:00am News Staff

Each February, the Leo Brinda Unit #90 American Legion Auxiliary sends lots of love from the Heart City to veteran homes across the region through homemade Valentines collected from various community members and organizations.

Nearly 1,000 Valentines are collected, stamped with official Valentine’s Day stamps (the same as at the Post Office), and mailed to approximately 10 different facilities to remind veterans that they are not forgotten.

 

 

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Valentine%20Midland%20NewsID426/

Ainsworth Star-Journal

921 E. 4th St.
P.O. Box 145
Ainsworth, NE 69210
PH: (402) 387-2844
FAX: (402) 387-1234

Valentine Midland News

146 W. 2nd St.
P.O. Box 448
Valentine, NE 69201
PH: (402) 376-2833
FAX: (402) 376-1946

Gregory Times-Advocate

119 E. 7th St.
P.O. Box 378
Gregory, SD 57533
PH: (605) 835-8089
FAX: (605) 835-8467