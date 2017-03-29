Welcome to spring and the 2017 Nebraska Severe Weather Awareness Week, March 27-31. Use this time to prepare yourself and family or business for the hazards of Nebraska weather. The National Weather Service wants you to not just be ready, but weather ready for the upcoming severe weather season.

A statewide tornado safety drill will be held Wednesday, March 29, at 10:30 a.m. CDT. Do you know what to do if a tornado threatens?