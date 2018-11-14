Shopko donates to RDAP

RDAP, a local non-profit that supports victims of sexual assault and domestic violence, is pleased to announce it has received a $500.00 grant from the Shopko Foundation. These funds will support the RDAP program in Cherry County.

Brandi Jarrett, Shopko store manager, presented the check to Danielle Bassler the rural advocate in Cherry County on November 11, 2018.

RDAP works to provide services and advocacy to families, survivors and victims of domestic violence and sexual assault. The Rape and Domestic Abuse program services offered are emergency food and shelter, 24-hour crisis line support, crisis support, support groups, advocacy for both medical and legal, educational material and speakers, assistance with protection orders, and referrals.

