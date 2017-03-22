The Spirit of Mari Sandoz was awarded to Dave Sandoz

It was with great surprise, and deep felt emotion that Dave Sandoz learned through an email that he had won the Spirit of Mari Sandoz award for 2017.

Ron Hull, Ed.D, Senior Advisor to NET and Professor Emeritus of Broadcasting, UNL, sent him the following:

I am chair of the “In the Spirit of Mari Sandoz” award for the Sandoz Society. I will never forget the beautiful Indian blanket you draped over my shoulders when I received this award and that gift is a family heirloom!

It is my pleasure to tell you that The Sandoz Society will honor you with the Spirit of Mari Sandoz award for 2017. You are the Sandoz son that has truly been “the keeper of the Mari Sandoz flame”. Your enthusiasm for life, your compassionate nature, your eagerness to share the life and legacy of your auspicious relative is an important factor in keeping Mari Sandoz in high profile in America.

The Society would like to present this award to you during your Sandoz Reunion in June.

Dave along with family members across the world have been planning a tour - Old Jules Country - for descendents of Jules Sandoz who left everything behind in Switzerland and traveled to a new world to set down roots in the Sandhills.

The tour will visit several locations from Chadron to Cherry County where they’ll get a feel for the challenges Jules and his wife Mary experienced.

Their daughter Mari, wrote about the life and times of her father, as well as difficulties of frontier life.

Hull also invited Dave to attend the Sandoz Conference in Chadron, this coming September to acknowledge his accomplishments during the 2017 year.

