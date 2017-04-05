Spring Fling will celebrate two seasons in one!

Christmas is all about a wonderful Gift! A gift that was given to us by our Heavenly Father, when his Son was born. It’s also a time when we reflect on that Gift by sharing with others.

Our small town businesses give all year long to various community endeavors. Due of their spirit of generosity, several groups came together two years ago and wanted to give back. The Cherry County Ag Society, 4-H Council, Old West Days Committee, Red Dress Committee and Bull Bash Committee each picked a couple committee members to create Valentine’s Heart of Christmas Parade of Lights Committee.

Going into its third year, the Committee is thinking ahead on the prizes for the lighted float winners and the Tree Contest. To get the needed funds and NOT ask the merchants, they will be holding a Spring Fling this Saturday, April 8, at the 4-H building.

