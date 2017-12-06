St. John’s Food Pantry donations

St. John’s Food Pantry

St. John’s Food Pantry appreciates your prayers, donations and financial support throughout the year. This support enables us to keep the doors open and continuing to help those in need. Every little bit helps and each of you are a part of what makes it work.

St. John’s Food Pantry is open Thursday from 10:00 a.m. through noon.

