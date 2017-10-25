Stay away from Halloween horrors!

Halloween is one of the most exciting holidays for children, and the nurses at the Poison Center would like to remind parents and care givers to take some simple precautions to make sure that everyone has a safe and happy Halloween.

• Last year nearly 300 calls to the Nebraska Regional Poison Center involved glow sticks-the plastic tubes that are filled with a glowing liquid. Glow sticks can cause immediate stinging and a burning sensation if the liquid comes in contact with the mouth or the eyes. Be careful when small children put these in their mouths as they are soft to chew on and can be easily broken open

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Valentine%20Midland%20NewsID426/