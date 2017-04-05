Summer fun reminders from your Valentine Police Department

Wed, 04/05/2017 - 5:00am News Staff

by Chief Dana Miller 

Happily summer is rapidly approaching! It’s a time to enjoy tons of outdoor activities, clean up the piles that accumulate all winter long and tend to the garden. Living in town does come with a few additional responsibilities that I’d like to take a few moments to review:

•Leaves, grass and branches aren’t allowed to be piled or raked into the public streets or alleyways.

•Fowl, such as chickens, turkeys, and geese aren’t allowed. Yes they are cute and a bit irresistible when you see them at Bomgaars, but please resist.

 

