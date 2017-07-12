Sunday night power outage is fixed quickly

Wed, 07/12/2017 - 4:41pm News Staff
Laura Vroman

Sunday, July 9, 2017, daylight and heat of 109, had wound down to velvet darkness illuminated by the beautiful moon; time to sit down for a minute and reflect on the day. When everything inside went dark...and soundless. No fans, no air conditioning...NO fans and NO air conditioning!!!

According to City Manager Shane Siewert, “A down guy detached from a pole and fell into a Government Street Substation distribution circuit. That triggered the circuit breaker (OCR) in the substation to prevent further damage. The outage occurred at about 10:20 p.m. and lasted for about 40 minutes. Approximately 559 customers were affected.”

 

