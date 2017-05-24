Ten more donors would have met goal of 100 units for Rotary Blood Drive

Our Goal for May 4, 2017, was 100 units and we collected 90. We had 85 present to donate; of those we had 13 present to donate for Double Reds (now known as Power Reds) and 64 Whole Blood units, for a total collection of 90 units of blood. We had nine deferrals, and 0 Quantity Not Sufficient! There were two cancellations the day of the blood drive and 11 No Shows.

Of those presenting, there were 10 walk-ins. A special thank you to our new donors: Katie Hale and Jordan White who is new to our Blood Drive. Appreciation for joining the ranks of Valentine area donors! Others helping to make this Blood Drive a success include St. Nicholas Catholic Church for use of the Parish Hall; KVSH for their advertising of the event; Midland News for their articles and advertising. Those helping on-site include Ms. Jerean Walkling, Ms. Glee Swanson and Ms. Marie Arendt who served refreshments and continued to monitor donors as they were eating refreshments. Ms. Jan Reikofski is always very instrumental in her assistance with Registration.

