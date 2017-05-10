A test of the emergency responders....this is only a test!

Preparation is key for just about any endeavor in life, particularly in an emergency situation. Saturday morning, April 29, 2017, the following agencies got together in Kilgore to practice and prepare for a “fire” that was burning across the state line into South Dakota: Region 24 Emergency Management, Bennett County Emergency Management,

Todd County Emergency Management, Mission Fire Department, Rosebud BIA, Vetal Fire Department, Tuthill Fire Department, Martin Fire Department, Bennett County Ambulance, Bennett County Sheriff, Valentine Fire Department, Cherry County Sheriff, Merriman Fire Department, Kilgore Fire Department, and Cody Fire Department. Deputy Emergency Manager Gary Weaver, Sheriff Rusty Osburn, and Chief Terry Engles all thought the training went well. “I think we got some good information,” Weaver said.

