Three from Cherry County nominated to the Nebraska Sandhills Cowboy Hall of Fame

Wed, 06/27/2018 - 5:00am News Staff

Jerry Buckles, Joan Buckles and Dave Price were each inducted into the Nebraska Sandhills Cowboy Hall of Fame.

Let’s meet the inductees:

Joan (Burress) Buckles was born August 6, 1937, six miles east of Gordon, the second child of Howard and Lucille Burress. Her siblings are Janet Walker, Bill Burress, Judy Hanna, Shirley Besco and Marty Burress.

 

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Valentine%20Midland%20NewsID426/

Ainsworth Star-Journal

921 E. 4th St.
P.O. Box 145
Ainsworth, NE 69210
PH: (402) 387-2844
FAX: (402) 387-1234

Valentine Midland News

146 W. 2nd St.
P.O. Box 448
Valentine, NE 69201
PH: (402) 376-2833
FAX: (402) 376-1946

Gregory Times-Advocate

119 E. 7th St.
P.O. Box 378
Gregory, SD 57533
PH: (605) 835-8089
FAX: (605) 835-8467