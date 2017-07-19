Totality Awesome is the theme for the annual Nebraska Star PartySights

Wed, 07/19/2017 - 5:00am News Staff
Laura Vroman

The air is sultry, hot, and some days down right steamy, but the nights have been cool, pleasant and with gentle breezes.

So take advantage and sign up for the annual Nebraska Star Party and learn about our deep dark skies. Clearly, there should be no storm clouds in the area because if there were it would mean RAIN...which is desperately needed. You can enjoy your days inside the Valentine High School..air conditioned of course, and listen to the beginners school.

Wednesday, July 26, open to the public, will be several speakers who will talk about several topics, one which will be the total eclipse of the sun. The schedule for speakers is as follows:

 

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Valentine%20Midland%20NewsID426/

Ainsworth Star-Journal

921 E. 4th St.
P.O. Box 145
Ainsworth, NE 69210
PH: (402) 387-2844
FAX: (402) 387-1234

Valentine Midland News

146 W. 2nd St.
P.O. Box 448
Valentine, NE 69201
PH: (402) 376-2833
FAX: (402) 376-1946

Gregory Times-Advocate

119 E. 7th St.
P.O. Box 378
Gregory, SD 57533
PH: (605) 835-8089
FAX: (605) 835-8467