Tranquility Massage and Salon holds Ribbon Cutting

We all want to look and feel our best. To help with that goal, Tranquility Massage and Salon recently held a Ribbon Cutting.

Located on 211 N. Main Street, Licensed Massage Therapist Alicia Harms, and Licensed Cosmetologist Chelsy Hamilton, can help meet your needs.

Alicia graduated from the Herzing University Omaha School of Massage and is licensed in the state of Nebraska. She takes appointments from Tuesday through Friday, 9:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m. and can be reached by calling 402-376-5460.