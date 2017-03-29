TREX group sees results of mechanical tree removal to help prevent wildfire

Mother Nature is doing her very best to make everyone happy from one day to the next. You most likely noticed how it was HOT and sunny Sunday, March 19, then much cooler with snow, Tuesday, March 21. But her mission to accommodate everyone’s desires are interrupting the plans of The Nature Conservancy’s prescribed fire training.

Plans for the eighth annual Fire Training Exchange have been made months ago for March 18 through April 2. Several entities come together to learn hands-on during TREX and to learn from each other. The Nature Conservancy’s goal was to burn 3, 500 acres with federal and state agencies, private non-profits, small businesses and local leaders.