Union Bank celebrates 100 years by donating trees to the ball complex

Union Bank and Trust was founded one hundred years ago and to celebrate this milestone anniversary the bank is donating trees to the communities it serves. Nicely sized trees are being planted in 14 communities in Nebraska plus in Bonner Springs, KS, this spring. In Valentine, the bank is coordinating the tree planting with the City of Valentine with the trees planted at the Valentine Ball Field Complex.

“Reaching 10 years is a significant achievement, but our focus is on how we can serve our community for the next 100 years.” Stated Nadeane Allard, Manager and Vice President. “Planting trees is one way we can give a gift to the community that will be enjoyed for decades to come.”

