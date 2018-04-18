The unpredictability of spring...clearly

Wed, 04/18/2018 - 5:00am News Staff
Laura Vroman

The Valentine Public Library was barely visible at 3:00 p.m. Friday, April 13, 2018. Snow squalls were pounding the area, making visibility difficult. Thunder and lightning were also present at this time. Notice the light in the window...what a great place to wait out part of the storm...cozy...checking out your favorite book on strange weather patterns in the spring perhaps?

 

 

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Valentine%20Midland%20NewsID426/

Ainsworth Star-Journal

921 E. 4th St.
P.O. Box 145
Ainsworth, NE 69210
PH: (402) 387-2844
FAX: (402) 387-1234

Valentine Midland News

146 W. 2nd St.
P.O. Box 448
Valentine, NE 69201
PH: (402) 376-2833
FAX: (402) 376-1946

Gregory Times-Advocate

119 E. 7th St.
P.O. Box 378
Gregory, SD 57533
PH: (605) 835-8089
FAX: (605) 835-8467