VAAC presents the Merling Trio

Please join us for the last event of the Valentine Area Arts Council’s 2016-2017 season, The Merling Trio! On this tour two special guests will be performing with The Merling Trio, bassist Tom Knific and violinist Jun-Ching Lin. The concert will be Saturday, April 1, 2017, at 6:00 p.m. at the Valentine High School Auditorium. The Merling Trio has been to Valentine before and we are thrilled to have them back. They are truly one of the most talented, sophisticated, and polished groups of performers that Valentine has ever hosted.

“The Merling Trio is recognized as one of today’s premier ensembles. A truly international trio, it brings together musicians from Polish, Japanese, and Dutch backgrounds. The Merling Trio has been hailed as a brilliantly distinguished group endowed with remarkable gifts of communication, magnificent precision, and an impeccable blend of sound. The trio made its New York debut in Weill Recital Hall at Carnegie Hall in 1993, and was named a finalist for the Naumburg Foundation Chamber Music Award in 1994.