VAAC welcomes Minnesota’s own

Take an authentic trip back to the 50s with Minnesota’s own Holy Rocka Rollaz! If you love the rock ‘n’ roll music of Elvis Presley, Buddy Holly, Chuck Berry, Johnny Cash, Brenda Lee, Patsy Cline, Eddie Cochran, Bill Haley & The Comets and many more, then you have found your DREAM band! There’s nothing but PURE EARLY AMERICAN ROCK ‘N’ ROLL ABOUT THEM.

Enjoy their energy, music, sound, and innocence this Sunday, March 5, 2017, 6:00 p.m. at the Valentine High School Auditorium.

This high-energy Minneapolis trio has been bringing their exciting show to thousands of car show fans, prestigious venues and family friendly city events the past four years. Their legend continues to grow. Using vintage instruments and having spent years studying the styles of all the early rock ‘n’ rollers, this band knows how to deliver the spirit and sound of those pioneers.

Lead singer/guitarist Mark Flora plays a hollow body Gretsch through tube amps; bassist/singer Lisa Lynn slaps a mean upright bass; and drummer/singer Matt Alexander pounds an old Gretsch drum kit.

