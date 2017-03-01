Valentine Fire Department drills with rescue equipment

The Valentine Fire Department was called out on their first grass fire call of 2017, Monday, February 20, 2017. The call came in and they were on scene at approximately 9:30 a.m. To what amounted to be a small fire that was located four miles west of Valentine on Highway 20. Chief Terry Engles said, “It burned a very small amount and was put out by others in the vicinity. Basically it was out by the time we got there.”

Tuesday, February 21, the volunteer department was working on techniques on how to take a car apart. “We were working on locating the best entry points, and how to use the tools.”

