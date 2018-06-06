Valentine Volunteer Fire Department elects officers

Wed, 06/06/2018 - 5:00am News Staff

At the annual meeting in May, the following people were elected to office for the Valentine Volunteer Fire Department: Chief, Terry Engles; Assistant Chief, William Beel; President, Jason Vaisvilas; Vice President, Chad Gale; Secretary-Treasurer, Guy Tielke.

As of May there are 44 members on the department. From May 2017 to April 2017, there were a total of 12 regular meetings with an average of 33 people attending for 397 hours.

From May 2017 to April 2018, there were a total of 24 regular drills with an average of 30 people attending for a total of 1,042 hours.

 

