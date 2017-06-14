Valentine Volunteer Fire Department elects officers, trains on rope rescue

At the annual meeting in May, the following people were elected to office: Chief Terry Engles; Assistant Chief, William Beel; President, Tyler Eggert, Vice President, Jason Vaisvilas; Secretary-Treasurer, Guy Tielke.

Also elected as Captains were: Courtney Fowler, Travis Greenough, Shane Adams. Elected as Training Officers: Jordan Buechle. Safety Officers Justin Dredge, and Jeff Sayer. As of May 1, 2017, there are 48 members of the Valentine Volunteer Fire Department. From May 2016 - 2017 there were a total of 12 regular meetings held. An average of 35 people attended for 413 person-hours

