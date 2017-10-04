Veta Hungerford receives the Jim Dills Distinguished Public Health Service Award

Wed, 10/04/2017 - 5:00am News Staff

Veta Hungerford of Long Pine, received the Jim Dills Distinguished Public Health Service Award at the Public Health Association of Nebraska (PHAN) annual conference. Veta is the current nursing manager at the North Central District Health Department.

Veta has served as a public health advocate for more than 25 years. A nurse by trade, she began her career working in the hospital setting. A husband and two children later, her heart of service lead her to take a position at Central Nebraska Community Services (CNCS) (presently, Central Nebraska Community Action Partnership). At CNCS Veta worked as a public health nurse. Through this work, Veta identified several gaps in public health services in north central Nebraska.

 

 

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Valentine%20Midland%20NewsID426/

Ainsworth Star-Journal

921 E. 4th St.
P.O. Box 145
Ainsworth, NE 69210
PH: (402) 387-2844
FAX: (402) 387-1234

Valentine Midland News

146 W. 2nd St.
P.O. Box 448
Valentine, NE 69201
PH: (402) 376-2833
FAX: (402) 376-1946

Gregory Times-Advocate

119 E. 7th St.
P.O. Box 378
Gregory, SD 57533
PH: (605) 835-8089
FAX: (605) 835-8467