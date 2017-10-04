Veta Hungerford receives the Jim Dills Distinguished Public Health Service Award

Veta Hungerford of Long Pine, received the Jim Dills Distinguished Public Health Service Award at the Public Health Association of Nebraska (PHAN) annual conference. Veta is the current nursing manager at the North Central District Health Department.

Veta has served as a public health advocate for more than 25 years. A nurse by trade, she began her career working in the hospital setting. A husband and two children later, her heart of service lead her to take a position at Central Nebraska Community Services (CNCS) (presently, Central Nebraska Community Action Partnership). At CNCS Veta worked as a public health nurse. Through this work, Veta identified several gaps in public health services in north central Nebraska.

