Volunteers repair trail at Valentine Refuge

The Sandhills Prairie Refuge Association (SPRA) hosted a trail maintenance day September 30, 2017, at the Valentine National Wildlife Refuge as part of National Trails Day.

A crew of nine volunteers worked on the Marsh Lakes Overlook

Trail at the north entrance to the refuge along Highway 83. Side boards along the trail were reset, and vegetation and soil encroaching on the gravel trail cleared. The trail is now much more inviting to visitors who stop at the overlook. Some repairs remain and another work day will be scheduled. SPRA organized the event and furnished water, iced tea, and cookies for the crew.

SPRA is a refuge friends group supporting biological, educational, historical, and visitor service projects at Fort Niobrara, Valentine, and Seier National Wildlife Refuges.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Valentine%20Midland%20NewsID426/