VPD adds a new officer

The Valentine Police Department has added a new officer, Nathan Phipps, who is originally from Ohio.

“I always wanted to be a law enforcement officer since high school and to be helping people. It’s a desire I have. I finally got the opportunity to do it and I love this area. I love the community here,” Nathan said.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Valentine%20Midland%20NewsID426/