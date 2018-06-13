VPD adds a new officer

Wed, 06/13/2018 - 5:00am News Staff
Laura Vroman

The Valentine Police Department has added a new officer, Nathan Phipps, who is originally from Ohio.

“I always wanted to be a law enforcement officer since high school and to be helping people. It’s a desire I have. I finally got the opportunity to do it and I love this area. I love the community here,” Nathan said.

 

