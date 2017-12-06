VPD invites you to help understand what is Human Trafficking

Wed, 12/06/2017 - 5:00am News Staff

This free training is offered to help educate and understand what human trafficking is, how to identify the signs and how to appropriately respond. The final hour of the class will be dedicated to law enforcement personnel specifically to focus on how to develop and facilitate operations.

Anna Brewer and Alicia Webber will be the presenters, Thursday, December 21, 2017, from 6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

 

