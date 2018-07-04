Water\Ways Smithsonian Museum on Main Street at NNSRVC

What do you know about your water? For sure, it’s wet. It gives life to plants, grass, and livestock - to every living thing actually. Water can be used to put out fires, to create energy, and it can be devastating in the event of a flood. Did you know we sit on the largest freshwater aquifer?

Most do know that here. But did you know that of all the water in the world, only three percent is fresh water, and of that only one percent of it is actually consumable? You’ll find out about that and more at the Niobrara National Scenic River Visitor Center who has a phenomenal display of Water\Ways - a Smithsonian Museum on Main Street traveling exhibition. The exhibit was three years in the making and had more than 75 people who helped in its creation said Robbie Davis with the Smithsonian Traveling Exhibition Service. Kristen Maxfield said she begged to get the display for the visitor center when she first learned it was available. “Humanities Nebraska works to select communities through a competitive application process. It was a year ago that I put in the application.”

