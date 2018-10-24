Welcome Dr. Kelli Garwood!!!

Wed, 10/24/2018 - 5:00am

Dr. Kelli Garwood grew up on a ranch near Atkinson, NE. For her college education, she majored in Exercise Science and minored in Piano, Chemistry, and Health Science at the University of Nebraska-Kearney. She went on to earn her Doctorate of Medicine degree from the University of Nebraska Medical Center (Omaha) in 2015.

Dr. Garwood recently completed her medical training at the Lincoln Family Medicine Residency Program in Lincoln.

 

