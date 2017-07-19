Welcome!!! Dr. Regg Hagge and family

Wed, 07/19/2017 - 5:00am News Staff

The Cherry County Hospital is pleased to announce the recruitment of Regg Hagge, M.D. and his family to Valentine. He will begin his practice at the Cherry County Clinic approximately August 1, 2017. Dr. Hagge is a graduate of the University of Nebraska School of Medicine in Omaha, NE. Dr. Hagge is a Family Practice Physician also doing Obstetrics.

 

He comes to Nebraska via South Dakota. More detailed information will be provided upon his arrival in Valentine. Pictured are from L to R: Danielle, Lily, Abby, Anabelle, Lucy, Dr. Regg Hagge.

 

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Valentine%20Midland%20NewsID426/

Ainsworth Star-Journal

921 E. 4th St.
P.O. Box 145
Ainsworth, NE 69210
PH: (402) 387-2844
FAX: (402) 387-1234

Valentine Midland News

146 W. 2nd St.
P.O. Box 448
Valentine, NE 69201
PH: (402) 376-2833
FAX: (402) 376-1946

Gregory Times-Advocate

119 E. 7th St.
P.O. Box 378
Gregory, SD 57533
PH: (605) 835-8089
FAX: (605) 835-8467