Welcome!!! Dr. Regg Hagge and family

The Cherry County Hospital is pleased to announce the recruitment of Regg Hagge, M.D. and his family to Valentine. He will begin his practice at the Cherry County Clinic approximately August 1, 2017. Dr. Hagge is a graduate of the University of Nebraska School of Medicine in Omaha, NE. Dr. Hagge is a Family Practice Physician also doing Obstetrics.

He comes to Nebraska via South Dakota. More detailed information will be provided upon his arrival in Valentine. Pictured are from L to R: Danielle, Lily, Abby, Anabelle, Lucy, Dr. Regg Hagge.

