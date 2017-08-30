Welcoming the new teachers at Valentine and Cody-Kilgore!!!

A new moon, a new school season, and new teachers to greet the students! Valentine Consolidated Schools welcomed seven new teachers while Cody-Kilgore Unified Schools welcomed four.

Let’s meet them, and welcome them to our community!

Amanda Morrison will be teaching kindergarten through eighth grade at Goose Creek School. She earned her teaching degree at Chadron State College with an endorsement in Early Childhood Education and South Dakota Math Counts program with Black Hills State University. She loves to do hands-on activities and encourages students to think deeply to activate their own learning. ‘I’ve lived in Valentine my whole life - except for college,” Amanda says. She and husband Mike have two daughters, Mataya and Mali in sixth and second grade respectively.

