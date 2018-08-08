WitteMarked turtle celebrates 40 years of living in the Sandills

Wed, 08/08/2018 - 5:00am

Olivia DaRugna took photos of a Blanding’s turtle she found crossing the Little Hay Wildlife Drive at Valentine NWR on June 14, 2018. Olivia noticed that the turtle had holes drilled into the marginal scutes (scutes are the “plates” that comprise the turtles upper shell [carapace]) at the edge of the plastron (shell across the underside of the turtle).

Turtle researcher Dr. Jeff Lang used these to mark individual turtles during his study in 2002-2003. These markings do not harm the turtle in any way, and allow researchers to identify turtles if they are encountered at a later date.

 

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Valentine%20Midland%20NewsID426/

 

 

Ainsworth Star-Journal

921 E. 4th St.
P.O. Box 145
Ainsworth, NE 69210
PH: (402) 387-2844
FAX: (402) 387-1234

Valentine Midland News

146 W. 2nd St.
P.O. Box 448
Valentine, NE 69201
PH: (402) 376-2833
FAX: (402) 376-1946

Gregory Times-Advocate

119 E. 7th St.
P.O. Box 378
Gregory, SD 57533
PH: (605) 835-8089
FAX: (605) 835-8467