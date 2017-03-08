You’re invited to attend Coffee with a Cop March 23

Wed, 03/08/2017 - 5:00am News Staff
Laura Vroman

Officers from the Valentine Police Department and community members will come together in an informal, neutral space to discuss community issues, build relationships, and drink coffee.

Everyone is invited to attend. The event begins at 9:00 a.m. on March 23, 2017 at Tranquility Spa on North Main Street. Please contact Chief Dana Miller with questions: 402-376-3055 or dmiller@cityofvalentine. com

Coffee with a Cop provides a unique opportunity for community members to ask questions and learn more about the department’s work in Valentine.

 

