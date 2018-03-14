Zion Lutheran Church of Crookston decommissioned

Wed, 03/14/2018 - 5:00am News Staff

Zion Lutheran Church of Crookston held their closing service February 18, 2018 at 3:00 p.m. with Nebraska District President Richard Snow officiating the service and with Rev. Gregory Hinners, Rev. George Williams, and Rev. Andrew Utecht helping with the services. President Snow decommissioned the church. The church was started in 1885 southwest of Crookston on the table above the river. This included a cemetery, church and parsonage.

 

