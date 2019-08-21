Ainsworth Golfers Retain Border Cup, Defeating Bassett in Annual Border Cup Golf Competition

Breaking a three-round deadlock Sunday, August 18th, Ainsworth won 6-1/2 of the 10 points during the singles round to retain the Border Cup at the Bassett Country Club.

In an annual event featuring the top golfers from the Ainsworth Golf Course and the Bassett Country Club, the two teams evenly split the first three rounds of competition to head into the singles matches tied at 7-1/2 points each. Ainsworth scored six wins and Bassett three wins in the singles round with one match halved, giving Ainsworth a 14-11 victory to retain the Border Cup.

The first three rounds were played in two-man teams, with Ainsworth and Bassett each scoring 2-1/2 points in the scramble format, 2-1/2 points in the alternate shot format, and 2-1/2 points in the best ball format.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Ainsworth%20Star-JournalID425/