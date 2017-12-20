Ainsworth Wrestlers Compete in Valentine Invitational

Four Ainsworth varsity wrestlers competed in the Valentine Invitational Wrestling Tournament. The two-day tournament was held on December 15th and 16th.

Oren Pozehl, wrestling in the 138 pound weight class, was the only Ainsworth wrestler to place in the invitational. Pozehl took fourth place in this weight class.

